Canberra charity powerhouse giving out $1 million in grants

The Canberra Foundation Collaborative has launched its third annual grant round, offering $1 million to local community led initiatives aimed at "creating positive change from the ground up".
This year, the collaborative, which includes Hands Across Canberra (which administers the Chief Minister's Charitable Fund), the Snow Foundation, and the John James Foundation, will support the Canberra community through "strategic funding and capacity-building efforts".
The collaborative focuses on grassroots projects with the potential to assist the vulnerable in-need members of their community, not just with short-term assistance, but also long-term, sustainable change.
With grant amounts ranging from $5000 to $50,000, and "an openness to considering larger funding requirements", the initiative is set to support a broad spectrum of impactful projects.
Organisations from all areas of need are encouraged to apply.
Two online information sessions will be held on Tuesday, February 27 at 11am, and Wednesday, March 6 at 2pm. The sessions will cover the application process and allow potential applicants to ask questions. Registration is required via any of the foundations' websites.
Over the past two years, the Canberra Foundation Collaborative has supported 128 projects with $2.8 million.
Among the recipients is the One Box program which has received $75,000 over three years, working with Together4Youth and seven Queanbeyan schools to distribute the boxes to families in need.
Together4Youth CEO Andrew Turvey said the grant money from the collaborative had meant 75 Queanbeyan families had received a weekly box of fresh vegetables, fruit and bread.
"It's been fantastic," Mr Turvey said.
"It's allowed us to start the program in Queanbeyan and get these meals out to families in need."
For information the grant application process and online seminars go to
Expressions of Interest are open until March 18.
