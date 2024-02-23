Lego house and live projections: Your guide to this year's Enlighten

Heading to this year's Enlighten Festival? Check out the events and performances that are sure to be highlights.
Five years ago artist Dylan Mooney considered his digital artwork "just a hobby". Now the artist has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, Ben & Jerry's ice-cream packaging with his artwork on it, and - as of Friday - his digital work projected onto the side of the National Portrait Gallery.
What's more, the Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander artist from Mackay has not only designed the work that will adorn the national institution for Enlighten, but will be doing live drawings which will also be projected onto the side of the building.
Every night will feature a different artwork, with each being turned into prints. But from the viewer's point of view, it's a chance to head out to Enlighten multiple nights and see something different.
"For people to see the process and how I would create the work, I think is great. I get a lot of questions about that. Because I always post the finished works on social media, but I don't really post the process and how I go about creating these work," Mooney says.
The digital process offers the artist a few different things.
Firstly, since he is legally blind, the backlight on the iPad he works on - as well as the ability to zoom - means the process is easier on his eyes.
But it also affords him speed - something which will be useful when creating an artwork a night during Enlighten - as well as going hand-in-hand with the vibrancy in Mooney's work.
"I feel like it draws people in when you do use bright colours, and that playfulness with my characters does as well. People really are drawn into it and it makes them want to learn more about the work as well and reading the stories that go with them," he says.
Since taking up the medium - although he does still work with traditional media as well - Mooney has gained a reputation for blending digital technology with social commentary. His main illustrations for Enlighten, which will repeat night after night, blends native flora with queer iconography.
"It's that linking idea between the two. So it's the stories behind plants as well as the growth in a harsh but thriving environment," he says.
"And then intertwining those stories, looking at what queer people have gone through throughout the years, and especially Indigenous people that are part of the queer community as well.
"Hopefully people will see a bit of history and background about that. And I hope people get a sense of resilience and that tenderness and love within the work."
From Elton John and Britney Spears to Kath and Kim - it seems there isn't a pop culture icon that Nordacious hasn't captured in his artwork.
Now, he's celebrating all things 80s for this year's Enlighten projections on the facade of Old Parliament House.
Commissioned by the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House (MoAD), Brisbane-based artist Nordacious, aka James Hillier, will be representing the workers that were indispensable to the functioning of democracy, including the serjeant-at-arms, COMCAR drivers and librarians, alongside iconic 1980s memorabilia such as video games and Rubik's cubes.
"I've always had a passion for social justice and how it intersects with politics and democracy," he says.
"I want to make political ideas more engaging and accessible for people who've been overwhelmed by the noise or find it boring. Comedy can be very disarming and leaning into exciting aesthetics, retro and pop art, can be engaging too."
The building will become an 80s time warp and be open for visitors to explore after dark. Audiences can get physical with freestyle aerobics sessions from 8pm each night, join the karaoke room or groove to the tunes of Olivia Newton John, Kylie Minogue and Madonna.
Everyone is encouraged to dress up and get into the 80s spirit and music buffs can also tune into MoAD's Spotify playlist - Back to the '80s: Enlighten 2024.
"We're thrilled to share with everyone the nostalgia, playfulness and excitement of the 1980s. Who can forget the fashions, the music, the technology," MoAD director Stephanie Bull says.
"It was also a dynamic period of Australian history and helped shaped the country we are today. We tend to remember the colourful personalities, like Hawke and Peacock, and the big events, such as the America's Cup and World Expo 88, but it was also the decade that ushered in universal health care and the Sex Discrimination Act. We want to celebrate the everyday workers that helped serve the community and deliver change. The beauty of our democracy is everyone plays a part."
The Lego models of Parliament House from Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught have always been a hit. So it only makes sense that this year's projections - which will celebrate Parliament House's 35th anniversary - is also Lego based.
The facade will be lit up with an animated Lego brick model of the institution
The Lego brick model of Australian Parliament House that inspired this year's display is made of 152,690 bricks and took 750 hours to complete.
It is on display daily for the public to enjoy and features miniature snapshots of building highlights including the House of Representatives and Senate Chambers, scenes throughout the building and some surprise characters.
They're artists who are no strangers to Canberra. But now, they're all sharing the same program as part of Enlighten. Head to the National Gallery Up Late where Thelma Plum, Jem Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan, Briggs, and Jeremy Whiskey will take to the stage on Friday and Saturday nights. Each night, wander through the National Gallery and see the latest exhibitions including Emily Kam Kngwarray, with a special offer of two-for-one tickets, and Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour.
The Symphony in the Park is a staple of Enlighten programming and this year, it comes with the addition of Aussie music legends The Hoodoo Gurus. Lead singer Dave Faulkner said he pinched himself at the chance to play the band's back catalogue with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra.
"Obviously, when the Hoodoo Gurus started, there was no intention of us getting out of a corner pub. That was literally our only thought," Faulkner told The Canberra Times when the show was announced last year.
The band will take to the stage, with fresh arrangements for a 40-piece orchestra by composer Alex Turley, on March 10.
Coodjinburra musician and two-time ARIA-winning artist Budjerah takes to Stage 88 on Canberra Day, proving why he's the Aussie artist everyone seems to be talking about. His single, Therapy, pushes boundaries vocally and sonically with the R&B/pop crossover described as an "ambitious emotional sucker-punch".
Last year, the 21-year-old was also named GQ's Breakthrough Artist of the Year and also took to the stage as part of the AFL Grand Final with The Temper Trap, Gretta Ray, and Ngaiire.
Next month's performance is set to the beginning of what is tipped to be a landmark year for Budjerah, who is on the brink of releasing new music that is promised to exceed expectations.
Cacophony is the discordant mixture of sounds. CANcophony, on the other hand, is a fusion of innovation, creativity, and pure musical magic. It sees two worlds colliding and sees Canberra's contemporary music scene re-imagined for a jazz orchestra. Some of the city's most well-known and finest artists including Citizen Kay, Bec Taylor, The Burley Griffin, Lucy Sugerman, Gia Ransome, and Peach Lane, will take to the stage at the University of Canberra to perform their original music backed by the prestigious Spectrum Big Band on March 9.
Do you like pina coladas? Well we can't guarantee that you will (or won't) get caught in the rain for this next Enlighten event, but it will be fun. The 80s Night Cocktail Masterclass at Old Parliament House sees cocktail expert, the Martini Whisperer (aka Phillip Jones) guide you through making a range of cocktails from the time of big hair, We Are The World and ET phoning home. Discover the secrets to the perfect cosmopolitan and a blue lagoon. And setting the scene will be leading pianist Matthew Dennett. You'll be making a drink like Tom Cruise in Cocktail soon enough.
Grab a picnic blanket and chair and settle in for a film. Or should we say films. Lights! Canberra! Action! is back this Canberra Day long weekend featuring everyone's favourite setting, Canberra. This short film festival shines the spotlight on local filmmaking talent, with each participant given 10 days to film and feature 10 items from around the capital. The event will see up-and-coming filmmakers share their perspective and interpretation of this year's theme - A Sense of Purpose - as it relates to the city. There will also be live music from 7pm with films screening from 8pm.
Who says Lego is only for kids? As the sun sets over the city, head to the forecourt of Parliament House for a hands-on printmaking class inspired by Lego bricks and the building's iconic architecture. Hosted by arts educator Naomi Zouwer, the workshop will see you create a 2D image out of Lego bricks, that are then covered in colourful ink to create a masterpiece to take home. This event is for those 15 and over, and is on each Saturday of the Enlighten program.
Enlighten runs from March 1 to 11.
