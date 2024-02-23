Lego house and live projections: Your guide to this year's Enlighten

Who says Lego is only for kids? As the sun sets over the city, head to the forecourt of Parliament House for a hands-on printmaking class inspired by Lego bricks and the building's iconic architecture. Hosted by arts educator Naomi Zouwer, the workshop will see you create a 2D image out of Lego bricks, that are then covered in colourful ink to create a masterpiece to take home. This event is for those 15 and over, and is on each Saturday of the Enlighten program.