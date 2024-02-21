Moo-ve out the way: Cow breaks free and goes on suburban adventure

A cow escaped from Exhibition Park in Canberra on Wednesday afternoon, roaming suburban streets as farmers and police were left looking for it.
The light brown bovine broke free just before 4.30pm and was spotted running across Northbourne Avenue and down Knox Street in Watson.
Farmers on foot and a few police cars were seen chasing after the lone ranger.
The animal was eventually captured on Irvine Street about 4.50pm, put on a truck, and returned to the showground.
Exhibition Park is hosting the Royal Canberra Show this weekend.
No one was hurt in the incident.
