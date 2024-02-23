The flashiest house in town is also the worst

Tony writes: "Invisible? That's me. I'm 72 and have a slight disability that means I walk with a stick. The number of times I'm pushed over in the supermarket is amazing. People, especially middle aged women, just don't see me and push me away. On two occasions I have actually fallen. A mumbled 'sorry' from the person who pushed me. Mostly it's young people who help me up. Yes, we do tend to lump groups of people in together. At the moment I'm particularly lonely because my wife is in hospital with a broken ankle. That means neither of us will be able to drive which will enhance our loneliness. Maybe we should move to The Netherlands!"