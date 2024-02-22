The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fiery prison riot 'immature, dangerous, senseless': judge

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
February 22 2024 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fiery prison riot which caused approximately $1.6 million in damages has been described by a judge as "immature, dangerous and ultimately senseless".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.