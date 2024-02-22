Man who stopped to help with crash had car stolen, police allege

A man who stopped and attended to a major thoroughfare crash had his car stolen, police have alleged.
Antony Adrian Schuster, 29, was extradited from NSW and brought to the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday to face a number of charges, including dangerous driving, property damage and failing to stop for police.
Schuster, who is said to have an "awful criminal record", did not enter pleas.
Police claim the man fled the scene of a Ngunnawal altercation with another person when officers arrived.
He allegedly drove dangerously and in an "erratic manner, veering into incoming traffic and almost colliding with another vehicle".
Schuster allegedly crashed the Toyota Corolla he was driving on the Majura Parkway. He is then accused of stealing the car of a man who had pulled over to help him.
The alleged offender was arrested by NSW police officers in Batemans Bay before being extradited to the territory.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said proposed bail conditions for Schuster's conditional release included a curfew and not driving.
"I have little confidence Mr Schuster would comply with these conditions," she said.
The man was remanded in custody and is set to face court again next month.
