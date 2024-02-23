Closing the gap? Indigenous Australians still see the 1788 chasm

It's when there is a complete chasm of understanding between the servers and the serviced that "consultation" has become a complete joke. In most cases, for example, the only party with any power to suggest an activity or a program is an outside official. Whether he, or she, is well-meaning, or motivated, or disinterested makes very little difference. The consultation is a haggle about his agenda item, argued on his terms, and continued with even after it is clear that the measure of activity in question is not regarded as a particular priority by the people affected. Most concessions, particularly as to governance, extracted during discussions, end up being pushed aside as the proposal makes its way up the bureaucratic pipeline. The tendency of the bureaucrat, after all, is to have relative uniformity in proposals, without special arrangements in one place - specially designed for their needs - becoming a precedent for some such concession elsewhere.