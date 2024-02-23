Unshackle immigration from Home Affairs and give it its own department

Secondly, the border issue is unlikely to play as strongly with voters these days. Kos Samaras of the RedBridge Group, a political consultancy that does regular research, says: "The political heat that was associated with the politics of boat people in the early 2000s is all gone. I think that we're dealing with a different generation of politics now, and Australians generally just don't get all that worried or concerned about what sort of people will stumble onto our shores and walk into a town looking for food."

