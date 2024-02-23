The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Unshackle immigration from Home Affairs and give it its own department

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated February 23 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The arrival of a boat on the coast of north-western Australia last week predictably set off an opposition political feeding frenzy. Peter Dutton was quick to claim the Albanese government had "lost control" of the border.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.