The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Risks and challenges': ACT falling short in replacing bush capital's ageing trees

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 23 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tree planting program will struggle to achieve a 30 per cent canopy cover over Canberra in the next two decades because sapling supplies and staff are limited, an audit has warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.