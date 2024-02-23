Man accused of street attack, deportation threat 'not built for prison'

A man accused of seriously assaulting two men in separate incidents has been granted bail after his lawyer argued the alleged attacker was "not built for prison".
Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel told the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday his client had been assaulted in Canberra's jail multiple times since being arrested last month.
He has repeatedly had his belongings stolen, the court heard, including food and nicotine patches.
One of the assaults Keegan Dempsey, 26, is accused of is said to have occurred in October last year after he pushed over an electric scooter out the front of Ainslie Village.
Before he could walk to another scooter, a man called out and told him to stop.
This allegedly prompted Dempsey to run over to the man, push him and "he then threatened he would get him deported".
Dempsey, who works at a dog daycare and kennel, then called police and claimed that man had threatened him.
When the man tried to walk away, Dempsey is accused of putting rings from a necklace onto his fingers, blocking the man's path and punching him in the face.
Police claim Dempsey wrestled the man on the ground and then began chasing him with a stick.
The alleged offender was granted bail on Thursday, when he denied two counts of assault actual bodily harm and one of possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
One of the assault charges and the alleged possession of weapon relate to another incident in January.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Dempsey is accused of entering a neighbouring unit in Turner to confront a man who was praying, aggressively telling him to "shut up".
Police documents state that man punched Dempsey in the face "in self defence", leading to a fight between the pair.
Dempsey admitted to officers having used a metal hook during the incident, which has been effectively described as "knuckle dusters".
The alleged victim also claimed Dempsey had bitten him.
Dempsey's lawyer told the court there was a possible self-defence case for the second incident and "there's more to this story".
Prosecutor Estelle Narouz, who opposed the bail application, said the "unpredictable nature" of the alleged offending made it difficult for the court to craft bail conditions that could alleviate risks.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker ultimately granted Dempsey's bail.
He is set to return to court for a hearing in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.