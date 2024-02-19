Man banned from Tinder after alleged rape, non-consensual filming

A man accused of raping and non-consensually filming a woman during sex multiple times has been banned from using dating apps.
Paul James Donnelly faced the ACT Magistrates Court Monday, when he did not enter pleas to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of capturing intimate visual data, and a single count of choking.
According to police documents tendered to the court, Donnelly and the alleged victim met over Tinder mid-last year.
The 36-year-old Watson man was bailed on the condition he not use dating apps.
Donnelly, username "PaulyD", and the woman eventually met up after a few weeks of messaging both on Tinder and on Snapchat.
When the pair met at a Watson car park and began having consensual sex in the back of the woman's car, it's alleged Donnelly began filming them without warning. The alleged victim "did not know what to say".
Donnelly is said to have then sent the videos he recorded to the woman.
"She became fearful that if she did not keep Paul happy after this he may share these videos with other persons or post them online," police documents claim.
The pair met up again later that month and began having sex just off of an outdoor walking track. Donnelly is again accused of filming multiple sexual acts without warning or prior consent.
He is again said to have sent these videos to the alleged victim and she told police she remained fearful of the footage, in which she could be identified, being shared.
Later that same month, Donnelly and the alleged victim met up at a motel.
While they began having sex consensually, it's alleged he raped her by performing anal sex in multiple ways without prior consent.
Police claim the woman made clear she was in pain, to which he responded: "You'll get used to it ... it shouldn't hurt."
"She does not recall how long this lasted as she disassociated as a means to cope with what was happening," the documents allege.
In an interview following his arrest on Saturday, Donnelly told police he had not asked for the woman's consent to first perform anal sex but "thinks" he later did.
He said he did not know why he continued despite her claims of being in pain.
Donnelly also said he recalled asking for the alleged victim's permission to film them having sex once but could not recall for other occasions.
The man is set to return to court next month.
