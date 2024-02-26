Garran family home sells for $2.15 million after 40 years

A home on what is considered "the best street in Garran" sold at auction for $2.15 million at the weekend.
The 1970s home had been in the same family for 40 years and features stone and timber accents throughout.
Three bidders registered for the auction of 76 Couvreur Street, Garran on Saturday morning, two of which participated in the bidding.
Selling agent Chris Wilson of Cream Residential said coincidentally the two active bidders were travelling at the time of the auction so had nominated other people to bid on their behalf.
"The people that ended up buying it were on an aeroplane that landed at about 11 o'clock," he said.
He said the buyers, who live in the area, were drawn to the home's location in a prime spot on "the best street in Garran".
The four-bedroom house sits on a 1300-square-metre block which backs onto Red Hill Reserve and offers views of the Brindabellas.
The home was built in 1976 by the owner of a building supplies company, Mr Wilson said.
"Very solid construction throughout, a lot of cedar, high ceilings, large bedrooms, very open living spaces as well," he said.
The sellers purchased the property in 1984 and had raised their family in the home.
After four decades, the sellers were moving to a home with less maintenance, Mr Wilson said.
Meanwhile in O'Connor, seven bidders registered for the auction of a four-bedroom, three-bedroom home.
The property at 7 Lomandra Street sold for $2.86 million after "strong" bidding, selling agent Debbie Maddigan of Blackshaw Manuka said.
The home had been renovated throughout with a strong focus on timber accents, including Japanese-style wooden bathtubs made from American walnut timber.
CoreLogic data shows there were 85 Canberra homes scheduled for auction for the week to Sunday.
Of the preliminary results collected by Monday morning, 57.1 per cent of auctions were successful.
Last week's 78 auctions returned a final clearance rate of 55.1 per cent, according to CoreLogic's auction reporting.
