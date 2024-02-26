The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Fearless Taylor blurs lines between reality and fantasy in historic tour

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the past few months, I have interviewed Swiftie after Swiftie, and one of the common things people kept telling me was "I liked Taylor Swift before it was cool".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.