Fearless Taylor blurs lines between reality and fantasy in historic tour

Yes, she could do a sexy burlesque-style dance for Vigilante Shit, but it would run alongside the cheerleader-like fist pump in You Belong With Me and the tassel-fuelled twirl in Fearless. It's the type of dancing once only reserved for teenage bedrooms, where young girls dance side by side ahead of slumber parties and big nights out. The safety those spaces provide allows them to be their cheekiest, funniest, sexiest, silliest selves all at once and always with a smile. And here it was on a stage for more than 83,000 people, a space that felt equally as safe, and exhilarating at the same time.