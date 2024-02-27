The Canberra Times
$20m fund would keep more out of jail, make ACT safer: report

By Jasper Lindell
February 28 2024 - 12:01am
A $20 million fund should be set aside to support programs designed to prevent people from being sent to prison in the ACT and to help them stay out of the justice system once they are released, a new report says.

