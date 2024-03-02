The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movie reviews
Review

Disturbing docudrama occupies a niche but is not easy to watch

By Jane Freebury
March 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Daughters (M. 100 minutes)

3 stars

Among a group of terrorists arrested in Libya in 2016 were two young Tunisian sisters who remain in prison, sentenced recently to even more time behind bars. One of them has a child who was conceived when the two girls joined Islamic State. This docudrama is their story, as it is told by their grieving mother and two younger sisters back home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movie reviews

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.