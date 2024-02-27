Oh yes, this bustling Manuka restaurant is well worth a try

The prawn doughnuts were a little fun though - and perhaps something my colleague Karen Hardy should try after she recently revealed she had never tried prawn toast. This is a fresh take on the classic Chinese dish, where it's rolled up like a cigar rather than laying flat (or shaped like a traditional doughnut, as the name suggests). The coriander was a little overpowering with this one - it almost drowned out the flavour of the prawn itself. It was there - the cigar-shaped toast was filled with meaty goodness. I just would have liked the prawn to be a little more present. I really loved the generous amount of sauce on the side, the massive dollop of kewpie meant I could put as much as I wanted on the prawn doughnut.