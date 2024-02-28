Celebration of Women market in Kingston on Sunday

Why not celebrate International Women's Day early with a market on Sunday in Canberra celebrating women and showcasing handmade items from jewellery to clothing to pottery?
The Canberra Circle of Women is a relatively new organisation helping young girls and women in countries including the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to break the cycle of poverty and reach their full potential.
The group's Celebration of Women Market will be on Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm at the Fitters Workshop in Kingston.
Most of the stallholders are women and including Muddy Fingers Pottery, Mad Passion Skincare and Peggy's Pantry as well as makers of jewellery, clothing, toys, wooden craft and more.
Based at the Pearce Community Centre and encompassing the makers who contribute to the Pearce Crafters Markets, the Canberra Circle of Women was formed a year ago.
Its programs include sewing Days for Girls kits which are washable menstrual products to help girls and women keep attending school and work. The Canberra Circle of Women also makes clothes and toys for children and women overseas as well as helps to supply educational items.
They also hold the Pearce Crafters Market four times a year.
Canberra Circle of Women spokeswoman Micaela Centenera said the group was close to achieving charity status and excited about the difference it was already making to the lives of girls and women.
Some of the people they helped live in garbage dump communities in the Philippines. One of the reasons women and girls in those communities may not attend school or work is because they can't access cost-effective and safe menstrual health solutions.
The handmade menstrual kits sewn by the group in Pearce can be washed and re-used and last for three years.
Ms Centenera said a dress or a toy or a menstrual kit could mean the world to someone struggling in poverty.
"Something so small to us means something so big to them," she said.
"One period kit for one girl can help to keep her in school and break the cycle of poverty for herself and her family."
The Celebration of Women Market is on Sunday, 9.30am to 2.30pm, at the Fitters Workshop on Printer's Way, Kingston. International Women's Day is on Friday, March 8.
