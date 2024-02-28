We don't need a report to know ACT's reading problems

Today, we each know of dozens of other parents whose children are also struggling to learn to read in our schools. Sadly, the advice we each give them is the still the same: in the ACT public school system as it stands today, if your child is having difficulty reading, school isn't the place to find solutions. What's so frustrating is that it could so easily be. Literacy specialists know how to fix this problem, and they've been sharing this information for years. It's called the "science of reading", and it's a systematic approach to literacy that includes using simple tools that will find the kids who are likely to struggle and implementing small group interventions to help these kids encode and decode words instead of guessing when they are stuck.

