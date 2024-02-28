Spreading the love: How much Vegemite is too much?

If there's one thing that divides the nation more than the debate about whether it's a potato scallop or cake, it's how much Vegemite on your toast is enough.
February 29 is National Toast Day - and how ridiculous is it that we only get to celebrate toast once every four years - and our iconic, dare I call it our national, spread, Vegemite has come on board.
They've released a limited edition double-ended Vegeknife, one end for your butter, one end for the spread.
The knife went viral in In 2020 when only 200 knives were released, snapped up quickly by Vegemite fans. More than 20,000 people entered a competition to win one.
This year, 1000 knives are available to purchase via the online "Mitey Merch" store for $14.95. (Got to get myself that doggie waste bag holder.)
"Vegemite toast is a daily ritual for many Aussies, so the Vegeknife is a timely arrival on National Toast Day," says Mary Stafford, head of spreads and water ice at the Bega Group.
"Vegemite fans thought that the knife was a game-changer when we first teased this product
in 2020, so we're excited to be bringing this back!"
Vegemite celebrated its 100th birthday on October 25, 2023, and the debate has been raging ever since.
If you're using your Vegeknife to spread your toast. What's the right amount?
