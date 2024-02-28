The Canberra Times
ASIO boss tells 'A-team' of foreign spies their 'cover is blown'

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 28 2024 - 8:38pm, first published 8:01pm
A well-organised foreign intelligence service successfully infiltrated Australia and recruited a former politician, the country's top spy agency has revealed in its annual risk assessment.

