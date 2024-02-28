Gungahlin emergency services centre cleared out after lead found

Firefighters, paramedics and police will be moved out of their Gungahlin base after lead dust and diesel particulates were found in a ceiling cavity during renovations.
The move will leave Belconnen as the only fully functioning police station on Canberra's northside, and police have told people on bail who report to Gungahlin to make alternative arrangements.
ACT Fire & Rescue staff were on Wednesday afternoon told building occupants - including the ACT Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service - would be moved out of over the coming days.
"It has been identified today that there are traces of dust containing lead in the ceiling and diesel particulates around the area now under reconstruction at the Gungahlin Joint Emergency Services Centre (JESC)," an email sent to staff, seen by The Canberra Times, said.
"Taking a cautious approach, services will be moving out of the JESC over the coming days while further investigations are completed. To assist in that process ACTF&R staff and operational vehicles have relocated this afternoon to West Belconnen Station. Notifications are being made and planning is being undertaken to facilitate procedures at change of shift under the direction of the Superintendent of Operations.
"The length of our absence from the JESC will be determined after further investigation of the site, however at present we are planning to be out for the remainder of the week."
The Canberra Times understands tests were conducted on dust found in ceiling space above the offices of the Rural Fire Service. The dust is thought to have come from extraction fans in the engine bays.
Police said the routine hazardous material tests during planned building works identified traces of lead above acceptable levels and further investigations would identify the extent and source of the lead and diesel particulates.
ACT Policing said it would relocate officers to the former traffic operations centre in Belconnen and its Gungahlin front office would be shut from Thursday.
"Gungahlin residents who attend the station to satisfy bail conditions should make alternative arrangements," police said.
"Gungahlin patrols will continue to attend incidents in the Gungahlin district with an aim to ensure response times are kept to a minimum."
The Justice and Community Safety Directorate said the lead dust was found on Wednesday on top of ceiling tiles in one part of the roof cavity while diesel particulates were discovered throughout the building
"Safety is our highest priority and as a precaution, all Emergency Services Agency and ACT Policing staff are temporarily being relocated off-site. Staff will not return until we have fully assessed the situation and can ensure that it is safe to do so," a directorate spokesperson said.
"There is no health risk to nearby residents."
The spokesperson said WorkSafe ACT had been notified and more information would be released to the community in coming days.
The government has planned for ACT Policing to take possession of the entire building by the end of this year, after the ACT Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service are moved to a new site in Mitchell.
The ACT Ambulance Service and Fire & Rescue are due to jointly relocate to a site in Casey.
ACT United Firefighters Union branch secretary Greg McConville said a thorough investigation was required to understand the extent of the risk posed to staff by the Gungahlin building.
The discovery underlined the case for health monitoring for firefighters and the need for greater diligence when new emergency services facilities were constructed.
"It calls into question the safety of many of our older facilities," Mr McConville said.
Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana backed the call for a thorough investigation of the contamination.
"ACT Policing officers are resilient and hard working and I'm positive the Gungahlin community won't see a reduction of police in the Gungahlin patrol zone," Mr Caruana said, adding that the government needed to make a significant investment in police facilities.
The Australian Federal Police Association said more than a decade ago the centre, shared with paramedics and firefighters, was too small for police.
The centre was opened in 1998 and became a 24-hour police station in January 2009.
Police officers were pulled out of City Police Station earlier this month after the ACT's Chief Police Officer, Neil Gaughan, declared the building was no longer a safe workplace.
The Canberra Times understands the officers and staff from the building's ground floor were moved to the Edmund Barton Building, the national headquarters of the Australian Federal Police, and potentially other police stations across the capital.
A police spokesman at the time said water damage from recent rain meant ACT Policing staff would be moved for the "foreseeable" future.
