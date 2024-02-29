The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why a Raiders rookie's heart was in his mouth while chasing the No.6 jersey

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ethan Strange admits he had his heart in his mouth when he was placed on report on the eve of round one - now the rising star is desperate to make the Canberra Raiders' No.6 jersey his own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.