The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Panicked': Tasered motorist expressed 'mistrust of police'

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A motorist who tried to accelerate away from officers before he was Tasered had an "underlying mistrust of police", a lawyer has argued.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.