'Significant risk of harm': Tasered man admits driving at police

A man has admitted to driving at a police officer before he was Tasered, which caused him to accelerate again.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Court documents state police then had to catch the moving vehicle and turn off the engine.
Mathew Thomas Druett, from Surf Beach in NSW, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges: driving at police and driving while unlicensed. Prosecutor Taden Kelliher withdrew three other charges.
While the exact details of the case are yet to be finalised, a police document tendered during a previous bail application states, about 2.30am in September last year police saw a silver Holden Captiva driving on Limestone Avenue in Reid.
Officers pulled over the driver, later identified as Druett, and discovered he had a disqualified licence.
Police asked Druett to turn the vehicle off, but the 29-year-old accelerated hard, turning right towards an officer who was at the window of the car.
The document said this action resulted in "placing [the officer] in significant risk of harm".
An officer then reached inside the car and turned off the ignition.
A short time later, police "who were in fear of significant danger" drew their Tasers and asked the man to get out of the Captiva.
When Druett responded by restarting the vehicle, police deployed a Taser which "had immediate effect" and caused him to accelerate forwards again.
"Police caught up to the moving silver Holden Captiva and again turned off the engine, before removing the defendant and placing him in cuffs," the document states.
In court on Wednesday, magistrate Jane Campbell committed the matter for sentence.
The case is next scheduled to go before a registrar in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.