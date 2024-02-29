The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Socceroos locked in for Canberra return, but Matildas hit an Olympic hurdle

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Socceroos will return to Canberra at the end of March for the second leg of their World Cup qualifying campaign against Lebanon, but hopes of luring the Matildas back to the capital are fading.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.