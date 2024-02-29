When is a $1 billion deficit not a $1 billion deficit?

How big is the ACT's budget deficit? It depends who you ask.
The opposition has grilled Chief Minister Andrew Barr over the way his government reports its deficit in a parliamentary inquiry on Thursday.
The Canberra Liberals say the territory's real deficit is more than $1 billion, based on the uniform presentation framework used by all other Australian states and territories.
The government reported a $782 million budget deficit in their mid-year budget review, released in early February.
The ACT's main budget measurement does not include the territory's superannuation liability. When this is included the government's deficit is $1.02 billion, budget papers show.
Under this measurement the ACT is not expected to deliver a surplus over the forward estimates.
In the measure used by the territory government, a surplus of about $100 million is expected by the 2025-26.
ACT under treasurer Stuart Hocking told the hearing the territory does not include this as it reflected the territory's superannuation arrangements, which are different to the states.
"We have quite unique superannuation arrangements in that it is an old Commonwealth scheme and not our scheme and so the uniform treatment does disadvantage us compared to other states and territories in the ways those super returns are presented and that's why we focus on the headline net operating balance," he said.
Public Affairs Committee chair Ed Cocks said the UPF framework was a good measure of the government's fiscal position over time and provides an indication of the sustainability of the existing level of government services.
He said the figure was "buried towards the end of the budget".
Mr Barr challenged the Canberra Liberals to say whether they would adopt the uniform presentation framework for budgets if they won government.
But Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee released a statement after the hearing, blasting the budget's "tricky accounting measures" that covered up a real $1 billion deficit.
"In the hearing, Mr Barr tried to blame his poor record as Treasurer over the last 10 years on factors outside his control, but other jurisdictions around Australia, who also suffered those factors, have managed to deliver surpluses," Ms Lee said.
"The reality is this Treasurer continuously blames everyone else for his own failings. He takes no responsibility for the complete mismanagement of the ACT's finances, despite being at the helm for over a decade."
