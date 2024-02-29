Canberra Liberals call for suburban crime crackdown in inner north

The Canberra Liberals leader is calling for action on alleged crime in an inner north suburb.
Elizabeth Lee said many Watson residents were concerned there had been an increase in crime in their area.
Ms Lee is the suburb's local representative as member for Kurrajong.
"So many Watson residents have been in touch with me over the last few weeks very concerned about the increased levels of crime and [their] safety," she said.
"Some of the stories I have heard are very concerning, with Watson residents being regularly threatened walking to the local shops, thieves breaking into cars and homes, along with other property damage.
"Many locals have told me that they have now stopped visiting the shops and it is having a huge impact on local traders."
Watson and Downer residents have told The Canberra Times they are in the middle of a "crime wave".
They described alleged property break-ins and thefts, claiming police failed to respond to their concerns.
ACT Policing said offences reported for Watson decreased by 23.8 per cent from 2022 to 2023.
There were more reports of crimes, including burglaries, stolen vehicles and property damage, in Watson and Downer during the last quarter of 2023 compared with the year before.
However, there was a significant dip in these crimes in those months of 2022 compared to the three previous years.
Police were under-resourced to respond to community concerns, Ms Lee said.
"Many [residents] raised the lack of police resources that have been provided to the hardworking officers on the frontline and the lack of a genuine response from the Labor-Greens government," she said.
"As local member for this area I have been listening to the communities' concerns and I hear them loud and clear.
"It is not right that Watson residents don't feel safe in their own homes, and it is not right that they and business owners don't feel safe at their locals shops."
Watson Residents Association's Geoff Prior-Murray met with Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, Housing Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, Australian Federal Police and Housing ACT this week.
"This was a positive and constructive meeting, where members of the community were able to provide perspectives, and the ACT government was able to report on immediate action that has been taken," Ms Vassarotti said.
"All parties agreed to continue to work on the longer-term issues."
Mr Prior-Murray said they agreed to have a community event in April to promote cohesion.
Ms Lee has sponsored a petition in the ACT Legislative Assembly calling for more police resourcing, action from ACT Housing to prevent anti-social behaviour and "ensure that repeat offenders are held to account to protect the community".
