Back to the 80s: Old Parliament House steps back in time for Enlighten

He's created the cover art for Elton John and Britney Spears' single Hold Me Closer, and designed artwork to shine above New York's Times Square.
Now it's Canberra's turn, with digital artist Nordacious, aka James Hillier, creating a democracy-themed pop art to be projected over the Old Parliament House.
The Brisbane-based artist, who was commissioned by the Museum of Australian Democracy for its Enlighten projections, will shout out the unsung heroes of the political system. Set in front of the backdrop of the 1980s, Hillier's work represents the workers who were indispensable to the functioning of democracy, including the Serjeant-at-Arms, COMCAR drivers and librarians.
"All these people have played such an important role in our democracy as Australians, and I wanted to honour them through the illustrations and make sure that I was paying tribute to all the work that they've done," Hillier said.
"They are the unsung heroes of our democracy. You don't hear about them or see them on the front lines or in the headlines. So I really wanted to celebrate who these people were and I hope that translates."
The 80s was the last decade Old Parliament House was in operation as the home of Australia's democracy. And in a way, it was the end of an era of plenty of iconic moments in Australian democracy - need we say more than Gough Whitlam's dismissal in 1975.
And the Museum of Australian Democracy is embracing everything the 80s had to offer. Throughout Enlighten people will have the chance to head to the karaoke room or groove to the tunes of Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue and Madonna.
As for Hillier's pop culture-inspired artwork, it includes iconic memorabilia from the decade, including video games and Rubik's cubes.
"It was quite a fitting assignment because they did want to focus on the 80s and the final chapter of Old Parliament House as it functions then coming to a close in 1988,"
"And it shows a staff party as the doors are closing for the final time.
"So it was awesome to be able to lean into that era and those aesthetics and those cultural icons and to bring them into something that feels like a celebration or a party. Injecting a lot of those visual elements from the 80s was a great way to bring these characters to life more."
Over four nights - March 1 to 2 and 8 to 9 - visitors can take part in an array of challenges guided by museum staff decked out in their glitziest and gaudiest 80s gear - they'll be able to test their knowledge, play dress-ups and show their prowess with nostalgic 80s items.
And if you want to relive the 80s, Museum of Australian Democracy director Stephanie Bull encouraged everyone to dress up.
"We're thrilled to share with everyone the nostalgia, playfulness and excitement of the 1980s. Who can forget the fashions, the music, the technology," she said.
"It was also a dynamic period of Australian history and helped shape the country we are today. We tend to remember the colourful personalities, like Hawke and Peacock, and the big events, such as the America's Cup and World Expo 88, but it was also the decade that ushered in universal health care and the Sex Discrimination Act."
"We want to celebrate the everyday workers that helped serve the community and deliver change. The beauty of our democracy is everyone plays a part."
Enlighten runs from March 1 to 11. For the full program go to enlightencanberra.com.
