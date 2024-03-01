Watch as an accused bottle shop attacker wields 'silver blade'

A man who allegedly robbed a Mitchell bottle shop while armed with a "silver blade" remains behind bars.
The alleged robber, Mitchell Lloyd Jacka, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
He faces charges of aggravated robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using an offensive weapon with intent to use it to threaten or harm someone.
Jacka is yet to enter pleas.
On Friday, he fronted court wearing trackpants, a sweatshirt, socks and no shoes. He did not apply for bail and will return to court next week.
Jacka is accused of stealing $420 from a bottle shop in Mitchell, injuring one man in the process while wielding a silver blade with an orange handle.
ACT Policing released a video capturing the incident on February 16, to ask the public's help in identifying the robber.
The footage shows a man police believe to be Jacka, armed with a knife, demanding cash from the till.
A person behind the counter is then seen fleeing the scene to seek help from others outside the shop.
Following this, the armed man can be seen climbing over the counter to grab the cash drawer and a shopping basket with some items.
A few moments later, a neighbouring shopkeeper is shown entering the shop to try and stop the alleged robber.
The video appears to show the two scuffle, before the man thought to be Jacka eventually drops the basket he was carrying to flee. The other shopkeeper continues chase him while still carrying the stand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.