Govt reveals timeline for building Woden light rail line

Light rail to Woden would be built between 2028 and 2033, the ACT government has announced, revealing its intended timeline for the project.
But the extension will affect the habitat of endangered parrots and have a significant impact on the heritage values of the parliamentary triangle, new reports say.
The findings are contained in documents referred by the ACT government under the federal government's environment protection laws and which have been released for public comment.
An ecological assessment of the project published for public comment said the light rail corridor supported endangered species, including the gang-gang cockatoo, superb and swift parrots, and the golden sun moth.
"Early planning for measures to avoid and minimise adverse impacts of the project on ecological values should be prioritised," the report, prepared by consultants Umwelt, said.
The report said the government should consider protecting mature trees, avoid confirmed golden sun mouth habitat, and incorporate "connectivity for bird species in landscape planning".
A heritage advice report found both potential routes for the project - either around State Circle or along a so-called Barton dog leg - would have a significant impact on Commonwealth heritage values. There are 29 heritage sites identified in the area.
The GML Heritage report said further analysis would be required to assess and avoid heritage impacts, which may require "extensive mitigation measures".
The government would need to undertake further, detailed heritage impact assessments, and consider tree and landscape data, the report said.
"[The government should] understand outcomes from targeted stakeholder and community consultation engagement to determine community-held cultural, social and symbolic heritage values and/or concerns of the study area," the report said.
"This would inform the degree and intensity of impacts on these identified values associated with each of the proposed routes, and any future communication plans for the construction of the light rail."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the planned extension of light rail from Commonwealth Park to Woden was the most complex infrastructure ever delivered by a territory government.
"Following the start of construction on the raising of London Circuit, and the contract signing for the extension of the network to Commonwealth Park, the Government is working towards a construction period of 2028-2033 for future stages of the project," he said.
Mr Barr said the project was a "once-in-a-generation asset for Canberra".
"It will be the largest change to the landscape of the National Triangle since the construction of the New Parliament House, and a project that spans several districts of Canberra," he said.
"With Canberra's population set to grow well beyond 500,000 in the coming years, we need to continue building a mass transit system that supports our growing city."
Mr Barr said the project had received very strong support from the Commonwealth government.
"The next steps following the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) referral will be the development of a substantial environmental impact statement where Canberrans will be encouraged to have their say on the features of stops in their suburb," he said.
"This process will occur this year with a final assessment to be delivered to the Commonwealth government and submitted to the Australian Minister for the Environment and Water."
The ACT's referral under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act is open for public comment until March 18.
