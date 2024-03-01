The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Parts of ACT's voluntary assisted dying bill to be rewritten

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
March 1 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Officials have already been tasked with rewriting parts of the ACT's proposed voluntary assisted dying laws but the government has not said whether the bill will be debated in the first half of this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.