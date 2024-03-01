Alleged mental health unit escapee denied bail

Police arrested a man at a property in rural NSW, almost two weeks after he allegedly escaped from a secure mental health facility by jumping out a window.
Jessie Raymond Gould, 32, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he was denied bail.
Gould is yet to enter a plea to a charge of escaping from lawful custody.
Police documents allege on February 15 Gould was ordered by a court to undergo a mental health assessment at Canberra Hospital.
Three days later, Gould is accused of removing a glass panel in his room at the Adult Mental Health Unit, climbing through a window, and then jumping over a fence.
A warrant was issued for Gould's arrest and he was not located until February 28, almost two weeks later, when police claim he was found at a rural property in Tumut.
Gould was then extradited to the ACT.
On Friday, prosecutor Jack Hill opposed bail, saying there was a likelihood of Gould committing a crime or failing to appear in court.
Legal Aid lawyer Ketinia McGowan told the court Gould had been living with his grandfather in Tumut when he was arrested.
"His grandfather is a strong support for him in the community," Ms McGowan said.
The defence lawyer argued Gould was "willing to make the necessary steps and necessary engagement" with mental health support services.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston did not need to hear submissions from the prosecution, and denied Gould bail.
"[I have] no confidence he will return to court," Mr Theakston said.
Gould was remanded to custody and is expected to face court again later this month.
