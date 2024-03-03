From 800m to a half marathon: running for mental health

It took an honest conversation with a kind friend for Chad to swap booze for running.
The Googong dad of two started to struggle when his parents died in 2022.
"My wife said go and see someone... but being a male you think you're fine but you're really not," he said.
"I just didn't really live the life I should have done, [I was] drinking too much."
During his first run Mr Fraser trailed behind his friend.
He managed 800 metres downhill.
"I had to stop once we got to the bottom," he said.
Now, only a year later, he plans to run the half marathon at The Canberra Times marathon festival on April 7.
"It won't be fast, I'm just aiming to finish," he said.
Running has helped Mr Fraser with his grief.
"Once you get home from doing a run, you feel a lot better in yourself," he said.
"It does the body a lot of favors, and the mind as well. You got a lot of time out there to think when you're running."
Men and women are equally likely to suffer a mental health disorder but men are less likely to access professional help, according to MensLine Australia.
Men are also three times more likely to take their own lives.
"The way in which many men deal with their stresses and worries is thought to be one of the underlying causes," MensLink says.
"A lot of men are reluctant to talk to or see someone about their concerns. They may feel it is somehow a sign of weakness, that their worries aren't serious enough, or that they'll be judged by their friends and family."
This is something Mr Fraser can relate to.
"I've never really been good at expressing [my feelings]," he said.
"I was drinking instead of doing the right thing and talking.
"You put on a brave face and you don't really show that there's anything wrong with you, that it's affecting you, and so you're not showing it and people aren't asking, so it's a bit of a snowball effect."
He said running has helped him open up.
"I feel better talking to my wife [and] I have a couple of good mates that I can rely on and are happy to talk."
Mr Fraser is raising money for the Black Dog Institute to try and help others that may be struggling.
He quickly raised more than his goal just by asking close friends to donate.
Exercise is more useful in managing mental health than medication, according to a University of South Australia studied published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
READ MORE:
Lead UniSA researcher, Dr Ben Singh said: "It doesn't take much for exercise to make a positive change to your mental health."
Mr Fraser's journey to running didn't start with a single step - but a conversation with a friend.
He encourages anyone struggling to open up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.