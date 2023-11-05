Under cloudy skies runners moved past Canberra's iconic lake side monuments for the 2023 Canberra Times Fun Run.
The absence of a glaring spring sun made for perfect running conditions for the 4200 runners and walkers.
Regardless of how fast or slow, long or short participants went, they were greeted cheers, cups of water, a medal and optional crisp Capital Brewing pale ale at the finish line.
See the full list of race winners and times below.
A new addition to this year's fun run was the ice bath recovery centre. Runners plunged into the ice baths to kick start their recovery after their high-intensity marathon.
By noon on Sunday, $43,000 had been raised for more than 100 charities, well above the initial fundraising goal of $30,000.
Tom Carmody of Amaroo ran in the half marathon to raise money for Suicide Prevention Australia after his friend passed away in February.
Mr Carmondy raised almost $7,000 and said his friend Brent would have been happy to see him running for a great cause.
"I started fundraising for Suicide Prevention Australia after my best friend Brent passed away in February," Mr Carmondy said.
"We started a fundraiser on his birthday and it kicked off from there and so far we've raised $6,900."
Charities with the most money raised included, Running for Premature Babies, Black Dog Institute and Pets Of The Homeless.
Zambian ambassador Dr Elias Munshya said running in the Canberra Times Fun Run marathon was the perfect way to engage with the local Canberra community and educate Australians about his country.
When he's not busy undertaking diplomatic tasks, Dr Munshya can be spotted running around Canberra, preparing for marathon events.
"As a diplomat, I find it very enriching to make connections with ordinary Australians. Running with them, sweating with them and feeling the heat together is the perfect way to strengthen out connections," Dr Munshya said.
For Gabriela Quez, the run involved many uphill battles with her physical health. She said that after numerous injuries her physio told her to quit running but she persisted.
"I was told I should forget about running, that my body wouldn't be able to handle it and I've done a few 10km runs since then, now time to challenge myself again," Ms Quez said.
She finished the 10 km race with a time of 1 hour and 3 seconds.
The fastest female in the half marathon was Alexandra Nicholls with a time of 1 hour and 19 minutes Rachel Waters and Thandi Murada came second and third respectively.
Zac Rosser came first in the men's half marathon, making a time of 1 hour and 13 minutes. He was followed by Adrian Gebers and Will Rocks respectively.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
