The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Carli chasing smooth run to Paris Olympics after life-threatening accident

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 2 2024 - 7:47pm, first published 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sarah Carli has declared she's on track for the Paris Olympics with a dominant victory in the 400 metre hurdles at Saturday's Canberra Track Classic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.