Fight for your news: media backing for government action over Meta

By Acm Newsoom
March 3 2024 - 5:54pm
The Albanese government has slammed social media giant Meta's decision to withdraw funding support for trusted Australian news as a "dereliction of its responsibility to Australia".
News media businesses employing thousands of Australian journalists have condemned Friday's announcement by Meta that it will withdraw funding support for Australian publishers providing news content on its Facebook platform.

