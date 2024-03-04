The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Labor can't take its reprieve in Dunkley for granted

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
March 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are a lot of lessons to take away from the Dunkley byelection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.