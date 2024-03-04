Labor can't take its reprieve in Dunkley for granted

So, there for the taking was 10.8 per cent of the vote on the hard right and the Liberals could only get a bit over half of it. This is despite the Liberals' hard-right campaigning - being attacked by criminal foreigners and having your ute taxed by greenie environmentalists - and lots of money being poured in by Advance Australia to put Labor last. And despite the fact it was a byelection which usually favours the opposition. And despite the fact there was no Morrison baggage.