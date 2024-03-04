Canberra Olympic medallist snubbed as officials chase historic Paris gold

Canberra Olympic medallist Caleb Antill has emerged as the biggest loser from a Rowing Australia shake-up leading into the 2024 Paris Games.
The rower secured bronze in the men's quadruple scull at the Tokyo Olympics, however the national governing body has opted against attempting to qualify the boat for this year's Games.
Instead, Rowing Australia officials have decided to go all in on a bid for a historic gold medal in the men's eight after unveiling their team on Sunday evening.
Australia has never won an Olympic gold medal in the eight, with the best result silver in the men's event in 1968 in Mexico and 2000 at the Sydney Games.
After some world-class times through the week in Penrith, coming off a bronze at last year's world championship and a World Cup gold, selectors decided to make the big boat the "priority" crew.
They have included three Olympic champions - Jack Hargreaves, Spencer Turrin and Alex Purnell - who were in the four which won gold in Tokyo in 2021.
Other members of the Mark Prater-coached eight are Kendall Brodie (cox), Angus Widdicombe, Joseph O'Brien, Josh Hicks, Angus Dawson and Ben Canham.
"We've got an outstanding eight," said RA performance director Paul Thompson.
"We've got three Olympic champions in the men's eight now to add an extra bit of bit of punch with our ambitions.
"And we still believe that we will have a fabulous four for Paris too."
Sunday's announcement confirmed the men's quad scull will not be entered in the final Olympic qualifying regatta in May, with only the men's double scull to compete at the event.
Antill and fellow Tokyo bronze medallist Jack Cleary were instead named in an Australia A squad, alongside ANU's Hamish Harding.
Women's pair Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison are expected to lead the charge in Paris after the duo were part of the gold medal four in Tokyo and also won silver at last year's world championships.
- with AAP
