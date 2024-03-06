A return to the human touch is on the cards

"I've recently taken up medical cannabis," writes David. "I've used cannabis recreationally most of my life and since being diagnosed with MS almost 20 years ago, have continued to use it. It helps me sleep and mitigates 'restless legs', which is quite common with people with my condition. In nearly 50 years of driving, I have yet to be pulled over for an RDT. Which is lucky, I guess, as no doubt there will always be a concentration of THC in my system. Countless times I've been stopped for breath testing. There has got to be a better way to evaluate levels of incapacity due to marijuana use. I have become used to being a criminal in the eyes of the law. I'm retired so not overly concerned, but there needs to be improvements in the way the laws are implemented."