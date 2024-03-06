A return to the human touch is on the cards

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The handwritten inscription in the old book, yellowed from six decades in my possession, is short but precious beyond measure. "To dearest John with love from Mummy. December 1963."
She's been gone now for 20 years but this scrap of swirly handwriting - unmistakably hers - jogs her memory back to life. I'm back in the childhood home, a four-year-old by her side as she reads from the book, Indian Tales and Legends by J.E.B. Gray.
Smiles also come when leafing through old birthday and Christmas cards, which I struggle to throw out. The funny lines and best wishes, often also "signed" by dogs and cats no longer with us, evoke happy memories. Hendrix, the tabby cat; Gretchen, the bossy isa brown chicken; Jack and Dash, the beloved golden retrievers.
When Dash died, a colleague had her friend make a sympathy card with a hand-painted image of the dog. It is a treasured possession which brought me to tears at the time for its thoughtfulness.
On my fridge, four years after it was sent, is a letter from the company's then CEO thanking me for my reporting during the Black Summer fires. It's typed but has a handwritten addition, reinforcing its authenticity. I know I should file the letter away but I get a thrill from it every time I open the fridge.
Unsure if it's a symptom of age but I'm becoming sentimental about the old handwritten note or card. These days, a hundred of our closest friends swamp Facebook with birthday messages because the platform told them to. Felicitation emails arrive efficiently in inboxes while the letterbox collects overdue reminders and form letters from real estate agents keen to list your property.
It seems I'm not alone in hankering for the old-school card and its handwritten well-wishes. According to various retail news sites, millennials are leading a return to the humble but very personal greeting card, which like bookstores had prematurely been slated for extinction.
According to Inside Retail: "Large greeting card companies have seen revenue declines. But a smaller, vibrant craft industry in cards has emerged, and surprisingly, it's attracting a new, younger customer. While the two generational cohorts before them valued the convenience and speed of digital communication, those born between 1981 and 2000 seek a slower and personal way of doing things."
It explains it further: "A paper card sent in the mail, chosen with the sender in mind, communicates more than the message inside. It speaks to the effort the sender made for the receiver and communicates the importance of that person in their life."
Every year, my teacher partner is deluged with cards and handwritten notes from her departing year 12 students. They're thoughtful, funny and tangible. And they're heartening. Here is evidence these young adults have not forsaken the human touch that can't be conveyed in an email or an e-card.
THEY SAID IT: "Sending a handwritten letter is becoming such an anomaly. It's disappearing. My mom is the only one who still writes me letters. And there's something visceral about opening a letter - I see her on the page. I see her in her handwriting." - Steve Carell
