Affectionate tribute to two great actors a gentle and dignified finale

In the film, Bernie (Caine) and his wife Irene, or Rene (Jackson), live in an old folks home near the sea, where they can enjoy a spin along the promenade on the seafront as he pushes her along in her wheelchair. In another scene, Caine uses a walker. It was brave of them both to take part in this, where every frailty is writ large on the big screen. The Great Escaper is also a prompt to us to have another look at the films they are famous for.