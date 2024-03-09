Powerful and immersive: Binges, boys and flying too close to the sun

With his outgoing personality, "hot legend lips" tatts and bleached blond hair, Badger establishes a connection with the girls quickly. Tara fancies him but in a gross pornographic scene on stage, Badger loses any desirability for her. When she wanders off, Paddy takes over. Predictably, she succumbs to his advances, and the sex is at first mutually consensual, but as soon as it is over, Paddy shows that he is unsuitable relationship material too. In a heartbreaking scene, Tara attempts to apologise to Paddy afterwards for being trashed during their tryst on the beach and he gives her a cold, blank look, declares it fine and walks off. Again.