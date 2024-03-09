The Canberra Times
Powerful and immersive: Binges, boys and flying too close to the sun

By Jane Freebury
March 10 2024 - 5:00am
How To Have Sex  (MA 15+, 91 minutes)

4 stars

If a sense of déjà vu begins to develop as the best holiday ever descends into the worst nightmare, this rite of passage story takes shape as a counter-narrative. How To Have Sex charts the course of a young woman on a schoolies binge holiday at a Mediterranean resort, then invites us to see the experience very differently. It is a powerful experience.

