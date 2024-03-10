The Canberra Times
This horror homage isn't too scary (or memorable) ... if you can bear it

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 10 2024 - 12:00pm
Imaginary​ (M, 104 minutes)

2 stars

Poltergeist (1982) was an obvious and acknowledged influence on Imaginary. I could simply say skip this go watch Poltergeist - the original, not the unnecessary 2015 remake - but I've got space to fill, and besides, Imaginary isn't too bad.

