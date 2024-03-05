Date set for ACT's new $8.5m hydrotherapy pool

A new hydrotherapy pool on Canberra's southside will be completed in the first half of next year, the ACT government says.
Monarch Building Solutions has been appointed to build a new $8.5 million pool at the Lakeside Leisure Centre in Greenway.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said pool was part of the government's investment in more health infrastructure and services across the ACT.
"This milestone means that we are closer to improving access for people on Canberra's southside who require hydrotherapy services," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"This facility will complement the hydrotherapy pool at the University of Canberra Hospital as well as private facilities on both the north and southside of Canberra."
Monarch Building Solutions director Marco Galeotti said the company was honoured to help enhance healthcare facilities in Canberra.
"Our team is excited and ready to dive straight into the construction of the new southside hydrotherapy pool and understand the importance of this facility to the local community," Mr Galeotti said.
"We look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to bring this vision to life and delivering a facility that Canberrans can be proud of."
Arthritis ACT chief executive Rebecca Davey said the organisation looked forward to there being adequate therapeutic hydrotherapy pools meeting Canberra's community needs.
"Arthritis ACT welcomes the commencement of the building of this essential infrastructure. For people living with chronic pain conditions which includes all types of Arthritis, hydrotherapy is essential both to providing ongoing pain relief as well as a wonderful place to exercise, especially for those that get a lot of pain when exercising," Ms Davey said.
"As our city grows and matures, we need to ensure the number of hydrotherapy pools also grows to meet the needs of an ageing and growing city."
Labor committed to the new pool in Tuggeranong before the 2020 territory election.
The 2022-23 ACT budget allocated $8.5 million towards the design and construction of the pool.
