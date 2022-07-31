The Canberra Times
Infrastructure plan to get back to normal levels in ACT after COVID emergency, Andrew Barr says

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
July 31 2022 - 7:30pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, pictured launching the 2019 ACT infrastructure plan, says a mid-way review will be commissioned. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT will need to transition its infrastructure program back to a more normal level as the era of emergency spending and borrowing to get through the worst of COVID-induced economic crises comes to an end, the Chief Minister has said.

