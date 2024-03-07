Immaculate conception is back in the news

"I am about to move house and in the process have unearthed chosen letters and cards that I am so glad I retained," Sharon writes. "Your comment resonated particularly when I found a card from my aunt who died a few years ago. We had a close but difficult relationship at times and she was incredibly supportive when I found myself parentless at 18. As I read her words they became her voice in my mind and I felt her presence more strongly than I had for a long time. It evoked feelings that could not have come from any other medium and despite a tendency to dwell on the moments we clashed, this left me with a feeling of positivity and love. I urge everyone to put pen to paper, and to indulge in a little hoarding of those treasures."