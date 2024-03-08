Grab a Barnaby poster from the Little Burley Markets on Saturday

The Barnaby footpath debacle just keeps on giving.
Canberra artist Mick Ashley has now put his spin on the mobile conversation inebriated Barnaby Joyce had while lying on a Braddon footpath last month.
It shows the National Party MP for New England in his now infamous pose, instead transported to a nice grassy location, surrounded by other Canberrans relaxing, with the caption: Canberra, A Place Where You Can Put Your Feet Up.
Ashley, who knows how to nail Canberran, says Barnaby t-shirts are also on the way.
He'll have a stall at the Little Burley Market down by the lake on Queen Elizabeth Terrace on Saturday after the launch of the Balloon Spectacular.
Did someone say Sprintcars?
The ACT Speedway at Majura is excited to on Saturday have Sprintcars at its venue for the first time.
The Sprintcars will be supported by SSA Production sedans and Legend Cars.
Spectator gates open at 2.30pm, racing is from 5pm Saturday.
The speedway is at 600 Pialligo Avenue, Majura.
Tickets are from eventbrite.com The link is here.
The Sutton Village Country Markets are on Sunday from 9am to 1.30pm.
There will be locally-grown fresh and dried flowers, home-made jams and pickles, baked goods, seeds for the garden and hand-made hair accessories among lots of other stalls.
There will be face-painting and glitter tattoos for the kids as well as a visit by the Sutton Rural Fire Service and even - camel rides!
The markets are at the corner of Victoria and Camp streets in Sutton.
Canberra's Makers Market and The Canberra Miniature Railway have joined forces,.
The market will be at the railway on Sunday , so you can shop and take a train ride.
It's on from 10am to 2.30pm on Sunday. The miniature railway is at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston.
