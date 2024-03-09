Driver bailed after alleged dangerous driving incidents on Monaro Highway

A 19-year-old Bonython man was bailed from the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday after a series of dangerous late night driving incidents that ended when the car was abandoned in Queanbeyan.
Cobie Reid appeared before Magistrate James Stewart charged with multiple offences.
ACT Policing alleged they were notified by NSW Police of a Ford Falcon doing burnouts on Lanyon Drive in Queanbeyan around 9.15pm and then observed the same vehicle a short time later on the Monaro Highway.
Following the vehicle in an unmarked car, police allegedly observed the driver exceeding the speed limit and weaving between other cars with headlights turned off.
Police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver failed to stop. Eventually the Falcon stopped at a dead-end residential street in Queanbeyan and five occupants fled the scene on foot.
Two were apprehended and spoken to by police. Reid was arrested in Bonython later that evening.
He was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, speeding, improper use of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was bailed with strict conditions and will appear in court again on April 2.
Meanwhile, two teenage boys - who cannot be named - were also brought before the court on Saturday after an aggravated robbery at a store in Conder overnight.
Shortly before 10pm on Friday, police alleged two assailants armed with knives entered a pizza shop and demanded money from the staff.
The staff complied with the demands and the assailants fled the scene in a silver Nissan Qashqai which had been reported as stolen several days earlier.
Police later spotted the vehicle in Bonython. They conducted a search of a nearby home, locating several items of interest including clothing matching the CCTV footage from the store and two bags bearing the store's logo.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy who lived at the home and after further reviewing the CCTV footage, arrested a 17-year-old boy who was also at the Bonython residence that evening.
Police alleged the pair attended the store and used weapons to threaten staff, making off with several hundred dollars in cash.
Both were charged with joint commission of an aggravated robbery and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
