Learn a new word at Hilary Wardhaugh's CCAS Manuka show

In his Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, writer John Koenig dubbed "monachopsis" as "the subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place, as maladapted to your surroundings as a seal on a beach-lumbering, clumsy, easily distracted, huddled in the company of other misfits, unable to recognise the ambient roar of your intended habitat, in which you'd be fluidly, brilliantly, effortlessly at home."

