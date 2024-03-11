The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Learn a new word at Hilary Wardhaugh's CCAS Manuka show

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Monachopsis*

In his Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, writer John Koenig dubbed "monachopsis" as "the subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place, as maladapted to your surroundings as a seal on a beach-lumbering, clumsy, easily distracted, huddled in the company of other misfits, unable to recognise the ambient roar of your intended habitat, in which you'd be fluidly, brilliantly, effortlessly at home."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.