Learn a new word at Hilary Wardhaugh's CCAS Manuka show

In his Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, writer John Koenig dubbed "monachopsis" as "the subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place, as maladapted to your surroundings as a seal on a beach-lumbering, clumsy, easily distracted, huddled in the company of other misfits, unable to recognise the ambient roar of your intended habitat, in which you'd be fluidly, brilliantly, effortlessly at home."
That's quite a mouthful and you can see for yourself how artist Hilary Wardhaugh interprets it in her exhibition at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka, which opens at 6pm on Thursday, March 14, and continues until March 24.
In Monachopsis*, Wardhaugh seeks to depict the tension between human influence on nature and nature's resilience by offering small visual messages of hope in what seems to be quite otherwise.
As a closing event, Canberra composer Ruth Lee Martin will share her perspective on Wardhaugh's exhibition through music at 2pm on Saturday, March 24. Tickets via eventbrite.com.au.
Canberra Philharmonic Society presents this musical based on the hit film franchise.
Campbell (played by Jessica Gowing) is cheer royalty at Truman High School, until she is unexpectedly redistricted to inner-city Jackson High School.
Her cheer career seemingly in tatters, Campbell befriends the school's dance crew, fronted by their headstrong and hardworking leader Danielle (Jessica Marshall), and together they shape a rag-tag team of dancers into a powerhouse cheer squad for the ultimate competition - taking on her old squad at the National Championships.
The show was created by writer Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity). It's on at Erindale Theatre until March 16. For tickets, see philo.sales.ticketsearch.com.
