Cook byelection date announced for ScoMo's old seat

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated March 11 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 2:58pm
Scott Morrison's former electorate will head to the polls on April 13 to elect a new member of Parliament, marking the fourth byelection since the Albanese government came into office.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

