'Lots of blood': Brothers accused of 'gruesome', drunken fight at club

Two brothers being granted bail to live in the same house after a "gruesome" alleged drunken fight will either be "a disaster or a success", a magistrate has said.
Pemba Tamang, 25, and his older brother Jangbu Tamang, both of Lawson, were granted bail to live at the same address. They faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Pemba Tamang is yet to enter pleas to aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Jangbu Tamang faces a charge of aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is yet to enter a plea.
A police document states that on March 9 the brothers visited the Belconnen Labor Club, where they gambled and drank alcohol before moving to the smoking area.
It is alleged they started to discuss "unknown family business" and an argument broke out.
Pemba Tamang is accused of picking up a pint glass and hitting his older brother over the head with it, before the two started physically fighting.
When police arrived about 3am, Pemba Tamang is said to have told officers an argument over "family stuff" had escalated to violence.
Officers saw the 25-year-old covered in blood with a small laceration on his cheek, and deep cuts to his right hand.
Jangbu Tamang was seen sitting on a stool, leaning over a large plastic bin. He is said to have been covered in blood and bleeding from an injury to his head, his left thumb, and his right ring finger.
Police claim he was heavily intoxicated with considerably slurred speech and lack of coordination.
On Monday, prosecutor Hannah Lee did not oppose bail but urged the court not to allow the brothers to continue to live together.
Ms Lee said the allegations were "effectively a drunken fight" and photographs of the aftermath were "quite gruesome".
She stated the photos showed "lots of blood" over the walls and furniture at the club.
"The injuries to both of them are quite extensive," Ms Lee said.
Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel told the court the brothers had moved to Australia from Nepal four months ago and had no where else to live.
Mr Bodel argued a prohibition on consuming alcohol would address the likelihood of the brothers committing crimes.
Magistrate James Stewart asked Pemba Tamang directly if he was still drunk.
"No," the defendant replied.
"I don't want you drinking around your brother, because I don't want to have another fight," Mr Stewart said.
"This is going to be a disaster or a success."
The magistrate granted bail with conditions including not to enter the Labor Club, or consume alcohol.
The brothers are set to return to court next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.